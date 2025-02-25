Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

