Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
