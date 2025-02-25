First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

