Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAT. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 148.0% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 180.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,680,327 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 83.6% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

