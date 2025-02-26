325 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 49.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in KLA by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 11.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $724.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $609.40 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.70.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

