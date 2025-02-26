LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Takes $10.36 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

