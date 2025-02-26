Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

