WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
