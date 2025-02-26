WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

