Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of POWL stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $364.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.02.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Research analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

