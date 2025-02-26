Endeavor Group (EDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.
NYSE EDR opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.71%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
