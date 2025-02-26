Endeavor Group (EDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

NYSE EDR opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.71%.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,531.92. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. This represents a 18.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243 and have sold 146,905 shares valued at $4,418,864. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

