Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $5.98 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

