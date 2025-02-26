Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Sanofi Earnings

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

