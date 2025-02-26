DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

