What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for ROP Q3 Earnings?

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $587.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.71. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $593.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

