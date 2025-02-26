Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.54. Organovo has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

