Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for DLB Earnings

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DLB opened at $81.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 63,293 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. This represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,675 in the last 90 days. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.