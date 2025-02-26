Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10,847.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 840,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,118,000. Bonfire Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $495,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.58. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $118.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

