Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

