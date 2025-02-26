Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.68. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

