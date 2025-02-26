Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $149.50 and a 12 month high of $180.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.25 and its 200 day moving average is $166.89.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

