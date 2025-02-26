Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Director Andrew Summers Sells 50,751 Shares

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Summers sold 50,751 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,385,502.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,992.20. This represents a 43.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Andrew Summers sold 35,273 shares of Electromed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,016,920.59.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of Electromed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $381,675.38.

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Summers sold 17,463 shares of Electromed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $525,461.67.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $228.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Electromed in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 12.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Electromed by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

