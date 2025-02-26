Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Director Andrew Summers Sells 35,273 Shares

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Summers sold 35,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,016,920.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,547.70. The trade was a 21.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Andrew Summers sold 50,751 shares of Electromed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,502.30.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of Electromed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $381,675.38.

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Summers sold 17,463 shares of Electromed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $525,461.67.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of ELMD opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $228.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELMD shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth about $368,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

