Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$138.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$64.56 and a 12-month high of C$145.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

