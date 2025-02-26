Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000.

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.95.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

