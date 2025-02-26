Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $252.50 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.1 %

LBRDA opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827,013 shares in the company, valued at $231,815,066. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LBRDA

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.