United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 1.3 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

