Brokers Set Expectations for TSE:GIL Q1 Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:GIL opened at C$77.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$71.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$44.23 and a 52 week high of C$78.79. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.