Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransAlta’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.36.

TSE:TA opened at C$15.20 on Monday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 35,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.73, for a total value of C$729,260.67. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total value of C$130,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,692. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

