William Blair Predicts Weaker Earnings for Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ryan Specialty in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty’s FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

NYSE RYAN opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,089. This trade represents a 34.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $753,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 452,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

