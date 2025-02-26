Teck Resources Q1 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,882,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,245,000 after purchasing an additional 404,095 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 606,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

