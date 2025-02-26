UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARI. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

