Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE TSM opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

