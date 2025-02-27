Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,313 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $24,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $746.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $733.34 and a 200 day moving average of $756.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

