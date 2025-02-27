QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

BK opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

