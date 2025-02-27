Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
