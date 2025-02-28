50,486 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Purchased by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 170,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 132,391 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,089,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 294,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

