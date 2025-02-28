Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Up 200.6% in February

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 200.6% from the January 31st total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castellum by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castellum by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum Trading Up 16.1 %

CTM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 15,805,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -12.75. Castellum has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

