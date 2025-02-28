Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm
Veradigm Price Performance
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.