Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Veradigm Price Performance

About Veradigm

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

