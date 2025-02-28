Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 1949892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Mosaic Trading Down 4.7 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

