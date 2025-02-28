Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Update

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance

LNDAF stock remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

