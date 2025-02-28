Short Interest in Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Expands By 159.5%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 340.0 days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Healios K.K. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Get Healios K.K. alerts:

Healios K.K. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.