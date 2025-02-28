HC Wainwright Forecasts Joby Aviation Q2 Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Joby Aviation in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.77 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,257.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $45,938.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,036.40. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,699 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,124. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 2,340,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 288,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $640,259,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

