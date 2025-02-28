Veridan Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

