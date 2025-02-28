Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Raised by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

