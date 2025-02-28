Veridan Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 49,775 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 83,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 86,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

