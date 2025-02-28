Veridan Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 187,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

IUSB stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

