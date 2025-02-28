SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 304.8% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Up 39.1 %

SK Growth Opportunities stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Trading of SK Growth Opportunities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SK Growth Opportunities stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Free Report) by 209.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,208 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

