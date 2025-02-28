UBS Group Lowers Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target to $5.25

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.
Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 8.2 %
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Claros Mortgage Trust
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
