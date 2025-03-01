Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth $1,367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 303.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.90 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.59%.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.