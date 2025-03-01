Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 990.42 ($12.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,095 ($13.77). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.64), with a volume of 68,284 shares.

Cohort Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,117.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 990.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 20 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohort had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 EPS for the current year.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

Cohort Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

